Millie Bobby Brown lands first film role
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has landed her first big film role in Godzilla: King Of Monsters.
The 12-year-old actress gained fame in 2016 after portraying the mysterious Eleven in the hit sci-fi Netflix series which has been renewed for a second season.
Now the British star will appear in Godzilla, representatives for Legendary announced.
It will be Millie’s first film role and is the follow-up to the 2014 Godzilla.
The Michael Dougherty-directed and co-scripted film is set for release in March 2019 with Millie the only known cast member at the moment.
