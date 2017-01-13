Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth enjoy a super colourful birthday
Not everybody can pull off a technicolour outfit for a night out.
But if you happen to be Liam Hemsworth celebrating your 27th birthday and you have Miley Cyrus in a onesie and sparkly shades on your arm, then you can just about get away with it.
The pair hit the town to celebrate at the launch party for the new album (Oczy Mlody) by The Flaming Lips – where it just so happened to be the night before frontman Wayne Coyne’s birthday, too.
But it wasn’t all about partying away onstage. Miley posted an adorable morning-after photo of herself and the birthday boy on Friday – and she didn’t hold back on showing quite how much she appreciated him.
She wrote: “Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”
Aww.
