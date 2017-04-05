Mick Flannery releases video for his new single 'How High'

Cork musician Mick Flannery has released his third single from his fifth studio Album 'I Own You'.

The video for the single 'How High' was directed by Jon Hozier-Byrne who put Mick in a box on Dame Street, Dublin on a busy Saturday night and filmed his interactions with the public.

Also for the video, Mick was filmed in a box at the burren at night, going into sunrise.

Speaking about the video Director Jon Hozier-Byrne said “I wanted to try and visually communicate this feeling presented within the song, of being isolated, yet being consumed only by virtue of placing yourself to be consumed (which I suppose ties back into the idea of social media obsession).

“I suppose some artists create art as a way of communicating with people without having to actually communicate with people.”

Mick Flannery is currently on tour for April, for more information click here.