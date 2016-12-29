Michael Flatley's mother, Eilish, has passed away

Eilish Flatley, the mother of Irish dancer Michael Flatley, has died.

Michael Flatley announced the news with a Facebook post late last night.

In his post he said his mother was now with his father, who passed away in 2015.

The 58-year-old, who is reportedly worth 254 million, is married to dancer Niamh O'Brien and has one son Michael St. James.
