Michael Crawford guides celebrities in new ITV show All Star Musicals

Ex-Blackadder star Sir Tony Robinson and athlete Denise Lewis will be performing musical numbers – in a new Christmas TV show hosted by Freddie Flintoff.

West End star Michael Crawford will help the celebrities master their performances from stage hits such as Chicago, Evita and Guys And Dolls.

All Star Musicals will be broadcast on ITV this Christmas.

Freddie Flintoff (Hugo Philpott/PA)

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon and Emmerdale’s Michael Parr, broadcaster Nicky Campbell and actresses Sally Phillips and Rebecca Front will also be strutting their stuff in the show.

They will train with West End performers as they get to grips with their chosen song before making their musical debut at the London Palladium.

The theatre audience will select the best performance at the end of the night.

Sir Tony Robinson (Yui Mok/PA)

Crawford will offer “guidance, advice and encouragement” ahead of their big performance.

Siobhan Greene, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, said: “All Star Musicals is going to be the ultimate night out, in… The viewers have a real treat in store, with our fabulous cast performing in some truly iconic musical numbers.”

Former England cricketer turned presenter Flintoff is making his debut in Fat Friends The Musical later this year.