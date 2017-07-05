Michael Bublé's wife posts first picture of son Noah since cancer diagnosis

By Ciara Phelan

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, has posted a photo of her son for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Their three-year-old son Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in November last year.

Michael Bublé had previously told fans that he would be taking time off work until his son is healed.

Les dejo esta foto de cuando Elías aprendió a hacer #photobomp En mi Facebook puse más fotos familieras! #buenviernes #LuSpirit A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 26, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

He cancelled presenting the BRIT awards and more recently the Juno awards.

The Argentinian actress posted 16 hours ago on Instagram holding her younger son Elias while Noah is pictured lying down on the couch beside them.

She captioned the piece "El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!" which translates to "Time stops, there is nothing like a mother's pampering."

She added the hashtags #tothemoonandback and #familyfirst.

El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Earlier this year, Lusiana spoke out for the first time since Noah's diagnosis and said his treatment was successful.

We hope he is back to full health as soon as possible.