Michael Bublé announces Croke Park show in 2018

Good news for Michael Bublé fans as the star has announced a 2018 tour date in Ireland.

The Croke Park gig will be the Canadian musician's only Irish show in 2018.

The multiple Grammy and Juno award winner is coming to the stadium on Saturday July 7, 2018.

He previously sold out the out Aviva Stadium in 2010 followed by four successive nights at The O2 Dublin in 2013.

"I can’t wait to come over to see my fans in Dublin and play Croke Park for my largest ever Irish show," he said.

"You guys have been patient and I can't thank you enough for all your support. And for those of you that haven’t seen me live, well… I just haven’t met you yet!"

Nobody But Me, his seventh major label studio album, was released in October 2016.

The record debuted at #2 on the Irish charts and went platinum in the UK in January.

Tickets from €89.50 including booking fee go on sale Friday November 17 at 9am at Ticketmaster.ie and all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.