Mel Giedroyc says she is still pals with Paul Hollywood

Paul Hollywood may have parted ways with his Great British Bake Off co-stars Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc when he agreed to follow the show in its move to Channel 4 – but Mel says they are still pals.

While Paul upset fans when he agreed to go with the big white tent to another broadcaster as Mary, Mel and Sue all said they would stay with the BBC, Mel says there is no grudge.

Sue, Paul, Mel and Mary (BBC)

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “Listen I love the guy generally. He’s a pal and a friend – I just don’t want that kind of hard feeling or bad vibes.

“We had seven years together [on Great British Bake Off], seven really really fun good years.”

(BBC/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Presenting duo Mel and Sue have already said they hope to take part in any show Mary works on in the future, regardless of the genre.

The pair, who had Bake Off fans in stitches with their jolly repartee, will soon be seen as hosts of a new Saturday night BBC One show, Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief.