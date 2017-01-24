Mel Gibson's a father again at 61

Mel Gibson is a father once more – to his ninth child.

The Mad Max actor and Hacksaw Ridge director, 61, had a boy with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross, 26, his rep confirmed to People.

The tot’s been given the name Lars Gerard Gibson.

Mel Gibson (Niall Carson/PA)

A source told People: “They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”

The baby was born on Friday in LA, weighing 5 lbs 5 oz.