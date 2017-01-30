Mel and Sue head to ITV - but it's just a one-off

Former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel and Sue are among the stars who’ll be hosting ITV’s new entertainment show, according to reports.

The Nightly Show goes out next month, in the slot currently occupied by News at Ten.

Stripped over five nights a week, a different big name will front the show each week.

Mel and Sue (Ian West/PA)

The Daily Mirror says that Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins – who decided to stay with the BBC when Bake Off moved to Channel 4 – will be among the first presenters of the series.

Other stars who’ll host include David Walliams, comic John Bishop, restaurateur Gordon Ramsay and TV presenter Davina McCall.

Featuring a topical monologue, studio games and celebrity guests, it will be recorded “as live” each day from a converted studio in Central London.

A spokesman for the ITV show wouldn’t comment on reports that Mel and Sue had signed up.

David Walliams (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Mel and Sue, who will also present Let’s Sing and Dance For Comic Relief on BBC One, could front a Saturday Night Takeaway-style show for the corporation.

A source was quoted as saying: “Mel and Sue are firm favourites on the BBC, and while Mel is currently on Gary Barlow’s Let It Shine, bosses are more than eager to get them back as a duo.”