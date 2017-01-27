Meghan Markle returns to TV screens for the first time since Prince Harry romance reveal

Meghan Markle is to appear in a new episode of her TV drama series Suits on British television for the first time since her relationship with Prince Harry was confirmed.

The last episode aired in September, before the US actress’s relationship with the British royal was made public in November.

The forthcoming episode, the first in the second half of season six following its mid-season break, will debut on UKTV channel Dave on Sunday evening, four days after airing in the US.

Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman in Suits (Shane Mahood/USA Network)

Meghan plays paralegal Rachel Zane in the legal drama series, in which she has appeared as one of the leading stars since it began in 2011.

Rachel battles with the decision to say at law firm Pearson Specter Litt, or whether to move elsewhere to further her career and become a lawyer.

But viewers will no doubt be more intrigued to see how Rachel’s relationship moves on with ex-con Mike, played by Patrick J Adams, who has been released from prison.

Prince Harry (Ben Birchall/PA)

Meghan and Patrick’s on-screen romance throughout the series has formed one of the main storylines and often sees the actors engage in steamy, physical scenes together.

Future episodes could see the pair finally get married after Rachel was jilted by Mike at the end of season five before he went to prison.

Elsewhere in the show, things are up in the air for those at the New York law firm following Jessica Pearson’s (Gina Torres) sudden departure in the most recent episode.

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) must now face the aftermath of Jessica’s exit and try to keep the business afloat.

In November, after months of rumours surrounding Meghan’s relationship with Harry, a strongly worded statement by his aide Jason Knauf revealed the depths of the Prince’s feelings for his girlfriend while condemning the “wave of abuse and harassment” received by the actress over their union.