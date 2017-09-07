Meet the inspiring winners at the Animal Hero Awards 2017

The full list of winners at the Animal Hero Awards 2017, hosted by Amanda Holden at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Thursday, include:

Hero Animal Of The Year – PD Finn

A seven-year-old police dog from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire dog unit who nearly died after he was stabbed by an armed robber. His plight inspired a campaign to change the law on sentences for harming service animals.

Caring Animal Of The Year – Irma

With owner Paul Wilkie, please welcome on stage, our Caring Animal of the Year, Irma #animalheroawards pic.twitter.com/KNmKDsGjts — Animal Hero Awards (@AnimalHeroAward) September 7, 2017

A springer spaniel who is helping army veteran Paul Wilkie with his post traumatic stress disorder. Wilkie, from Guildtown, Perth, is on the road to recovery thanks to Irma, the first service dog trained in Scotland by military charity Bravehound.

Public Service Animal Of The Year #1 – Sherlock, Murphy and Roscoe

These three dogs make up the London Fire Service dog investigation team. They attend between 180 and 230 incidents a year and had the grim task of searching for victims after the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, as well as helping pinpoint the cause.

Public Service Animal Of The Year #2 – Sam

Army dog who bounced back from injury to complete three tours of Afghanistan sniffing out landmines. He also took part in Operation ISMAY to ensure security during the 2014 NATO summit and in his spare time provides morale support to injured soldiers.

Young Animal Hero #1 – Marina Prichard, aged 8

With her mum Jo, and Paul Glennon from @DC_PoliceDogs we welcome the brilliant Marina Pritchard #animalheroawards pic.twitter.com/hpydgE8PVJ — Animal Hero Awards (@AnimalHeroAward) September 7, 2017

Severely disabled girl who has developed a special bond with a puppy she is helping train to become a police dog.

Young Animal Hero #2 – Storm Burgess, aged 12

Raised £12,000 for 16 animal charities in the last two years, despite suffering with her own health problems. Storm raises money with raffles, cake sales, tombolas and charity nights and events at her school, Sheffield Park Academy.

RSPCA Superstar Of The Year – Sally Field

Sally is a passionate fundraiser, volunteer and dog walker for her local RSPCA, at the age of 98. She has been volunteering at RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Surrey for more than 40 years, and helps out at fundraising events.

Next Generation Award – Ian Redmond

The leading conservationist has helped make films that have inspired millions and given young people around the world a unique insight into the natural world. Best known for his work with mountain gorillas, Redmond has been involved in more than 50 documentaries on the subject for channels including the BBC, National Geographic and Discovery.

Outstanding Contribution – Jill Robinson

The Animals Asia founder has raised awareness of the cruel practice of bear farming, and devoted her life to ending it.

Service to Widlife – Alan Stubbs

A zoologist who has dedicated decades to the preservation of the world’s smallest creatures, and founded pioneering invertebrate charity Buglife.

Inspirational Animal Of The Year – Gobi

Mongrel who became attached to an ultra-marathon runner and accompanied him for 77 miles of a gruelling run through the Gobi desert.

Back From The Brink – Emerald

A neglected horse who was so close to death she could not stand and needed intensive round-the-clock care. She is now a picture of health thanks to the team at Bransby Horses in Lincolnshire.

Conservationist Of The Year – Jemima Parry-Jones

Our winner is the inspirational Jemima Parry-Jones #animalheroawards pic.twitter.com/MAMdNg7XLR — Animal Hero Awards (@AnimalHeroAward) September 7, 2017

Jemima, director of the International Centre for Birds of Prey in Gloucestershire, is spearheading efforts to save endangered vultures in India, Nepal and Africa through a recovery programme investigating safer drugs and designing breeding projects.

Animal Rescue – Lola Webber

Founder of Change For Animals charity, she has dedicated her life to ending the dog meat trade and improving the lives of animals in captivity throughout Asia.

Internet Sensation – Walnut

The star of an inspirational social media campaign for dogs and their owners to join him on his last-ever walk.

