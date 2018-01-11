Maudie leads IFTA nominations; Saoirse Ronan gets nod
Biographical drama Maudie leads the IFTA nominations with a total of six nominations including Best Feature Film, Best International Actress for Sally Hawkins and Best International Actor for Ethan Hawke.
British actress Sally Hawkins will be going up against herself in the Best International Actress with her performance in Shape of Water also being nominated.
Cardboard Gangsters and Handsome Devil also feature heavily this year with five nominations each.
Saoirse Ronan’s stellar awards season continues with a nomination for her role in Lady Bird for which she has already won a Golden Globe and is hotly tipped for an Oscar.
In television, Peaky Blinders has five nominations while Game of Thrones has four - including two for Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Drama with Aiden Gillen and Liam Cunningham both nominated.
See the full list of nominations below:
Nominees for Feature Film
Cardboard Gangsters
Handsome Devil
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Maudie
Michael Inside
Song of Granite
Nominees for International Film
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nominees for Director: Film
Frank Berry - Michael Inside
John Butler - Handsome Devil
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mark O’Connor - Cardboard Gangsters
Aisling Walsh - Maudie
Nominees for Actress in a Leading Role: Film
Sarah Bolger - Halal Daddy
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Ann Skelly - Kissing Candice
Nominees for International Actress
Sally Hawkins - Maudie
Sally Hawkins - Shape of Water
Nicole Kidman - The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actress Supporting Role: Film
Niamh Algar - The Drummer and the Keeper
Sarah Carroll - The Limit Of
Deirdre O’Kane - Halal Daddy
Victoria Smurfit - The Lears
Fionna Hewitt Twamley - Cardboard Gangsters
Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role: Film
John Connors - Cardboard Gangsters
Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Dafhyd Flynn - Michael Inside
Fionn O’ Shea - Handsome Devil
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Maze
Nominees for International Actor
Timothée Chamelet - Call Me By Your Name
Ethan Hawke - Maudie
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor Supporting Role: Film
Barry Keoghan - The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Jacob McCarthy - The Drummer and the Keeper
Andrew Scott - Handsome Devil
Fionn Walton - Cardboard Gangsters
Barry Ward - Maze
Nominees for Scriptwriter: Film
Frank Berry - Michael Inside
Stephen Burke - Maze
John Butler - Handsome Devil
Nick Kelly - The Drummer and the Keeper
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nominees for the George Morrison Feature Documentary
The 34th
A Cambodian Spring
The Farthest
No Stone Unturned
The Silver Branch
Nominees for Live Action Short Film
Cry Rosa
For You
The Secret Market
The Tattoo
Time Traveller
Wave
Nominees for Animated Short Film
An Béal Bocht
Angela’s Christmas
Departure
Late Afternoon
Nominees for Cinematography
Tom Comerford - Pilgrimage
Richard Kendrick - Song of Granite
Seamus McGarvey - The Greatest Showman
Cathal Watters - Peaky Blinders
Nominees for Costume
Consolata Boyle - Victoria and Abdul
Sarajane Ffrench O’Carroll - The Lodgers
Susan O’Connor Cave - Vikings
Leonie Prendergast - Pilgrimage
Nominees for Editing
Tony Cranstoun - The Farthest
Dermot Diskin - Peaky Blinders
Una Ní DhonghaIle - Three Girls
Tadhg O’Sullivan - Song of Granite
Nominees for Make-Up & Hair
Julie-Ann Ryan & Niamh Glynn - The Cured
Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy - Into the Badlands
Lorraine Glynn & Sonya Dolan - The Man Who Invented Christmas
Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney - Vikings
Nominees for Original Score
Ray Harman - The Farthest
Stephen McKeon - Pilgrimage
Stephen Rennicks - Maze
John Gerard Walsh - The Drummer and the Keeper
Nominees for Production Design
Stephen Daly - Into the Badlands
Joe Fallover - The Lodgers
Mark Geraghty - Vikings
John Hand - Maudie
Nominees for Sound
Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan - The Farthest
Ronan Hill, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters - Game of Thrones
Karl Merren, Brendan Deasy - Into the Badlands
Marco Dolle, Steve Munro, Garret Farrell - Maudie
Nominees for VFX
Tim Chauncey - The Ash Lad, In the Hall of the Mountain King
Ian Benjamin Kenny & Enda O’Connor - The Farthest
Ed Bruce & Nicholas Murphy, Screenscene - Game of Thrones
Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop - The Lodgers
Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role: Drama
Richard Dormer - Rellik
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
Brendan Gleeson - Mr Mercedes
Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders
Chris O’Dowd - Get Shorty
Nominees for Actress in a Lead Role: Drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Elaine Cassidy - Acceptable Risk
Denise Gough - Paula
Amy Huberman - Striking Out
Ruth Negga - Preacher
Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role: Drama
Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones
Moe Dunford - Vikings
Aidan Gillen - Game of Thrones
Owen McDonnell - Paula
Jason O’Mara - Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role: Drama
Angeline Ball - Acceptable Risk
Eva Birthistle - The Last Kingdom
Jessie Buckley - Taboo
Charlie Murphy - Peaky Blinders
Genevieve O’Reilly - Tin Star
Nominees for Director: Drama
David Caffrey - Peaky Blinders
Rob Quinn - Ackley Bridge
Steve Saint Leger - Vikings
Dearbhla Walsh - Fargo
Nominees for Writer: Drama
Ronan Bennett - Gunpowder
Malcolm Campbell - Ackley Bridge
Conor McPherson - Paula
Antoine Ó Flatharta - Grace Harte
