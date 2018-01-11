Maudie leads IFTA nominations; Saoirse Ronan gets nod

Biographical drama Maudie leads the IFTA nominations with a total of six nominations including Best Feature Film, Best International Actress for Sally Hawkins and Best International Actor for Ethan Hawke.

British actress Sally Hawkins will be going up against herself in the Best International Actress with her performance in Shape of Water also being nominated.

Cardboard Gangsters and Handsome Devil also feature heavily this year with five nominations each.

Saoirse Ronan’s stellar awards season continues with a nomination for her role in Lady Bird for which she has already won a Golden Globe and is hotly tipped for an Oscar.

In television, Peaky Blinders has five nominations while Game of Thrones has four - including two for Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Drama with Aiden Gillen and Liam Cunningham both nominated.

See the full list of nominations below:

Nominees for Feature Film

Cardboard Gangsters

Handsome Devil

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Maudie

Michael Inside

Song of Granite

Nominees for International Film

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Nominees for Director: Film

Frank Berry - Michael Inside

John Butler - Handsome Devil

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mark O’Connor - Cardboard Gangsters

Aisling Walsh - Maudie

Nominees for Actress in a Leading Role: Film

Sarah Bolger - Halal Daddy

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Ann Skelly - Kissing Candice

Nominees for International Actress

Sally Hawkins - Maudie

Sally Hawkins - Shape of Water

Nicole Kidman - The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress Supporting Role: Film

Niamh Algar - The Drummer and the Keeper

Sarah Carroll - The Limit Of

Deirdre O’Kane - Halal Daddy

Victoria Smurfit - The Lears

Fionna Hewitt Twamley - Cardboard Gangsters

Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role: Film

John Connors - Cardboard Gangsters

Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Dafhyd Flynn - Michael Inside

Fionn O’ Shea - Handsome Devil

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Maze

Nominees for International Actor

Timothée Chamelet - Call Me By Your Name

Ethan Hawke - Maudie

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Irish actor Barry Keoghan with his The Killing of a Sacred Deer co-star and fellow nominee Nicole Kidman

Actor Supporting Role: Film

Barry Keoghan - The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Jacob McCarthy - The Drummer and the Keeper

Andrew Scott - Handsome Devil

Fionn Walton - Cardboard Gangsters

Barry Ward - Maze

Nominees for Scriptwriter: Film

Frank Berry - Michael Inside

Stephen Burke - Maze

John Butler - Handsome Devil

Nick Kelly - The Drummer and the Keeper

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Nominees for the George Morrison Feature Documentary

The 34th

A Cambodian Spring

The Farthest

No Stone Unturned

The Silver Branch

Nominees for Live Action Short Film

Cry Rosa

For You

The Secret Market

The Tattoo

Time Traveller

Wave

Nominees for Animated Short Film

An Béal Bocht

Angela’s Christmas

Departure

Late Afternoon

Nominees for Cinematography

Tom Comerford - Pilgrimage

Richard Kendrick - Song of Granite

Seamus McGarvey - The Greatest Showman

Cathal Watters - Peaky Blinders

Nominees for Costume

Consolata Boyle - Victoria and Abdul

Sarajane Ffrench O’Carroll - The Lodgers

Susan O’Connor Cave - Vikings

Leonie Prendergast - Pilgrimage

Nominees for Editing

Tony Cranstoun - The Farthest

Dermot Diskin - Peaky Blinders

Una Ní DhonghaIle - Three Girls

Tadhg O’Sullivan - Song of Granite

Cillian Murphy is nominated for his role in Peaky Blinders

Nominees for Make-Up & Hair

Julie-Ann Ryan & Niamh Glynn - The Cured

Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy - Into the Badlands

Lorraine Glynn & Sonya Dolan - The Man Who Invented Christmas

Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney - Vikings

Nominees for Original Score

Ray Harman - The Farthest

Stephen McKeon - Pilgrimage

Stephen Rennicks - Maze

John Gerard Walsh - The Drummer and the Keeper

Nominees for Production Design

Stephen Daly - Into the Badlands

Joe Fallover - The Lodgers

Mark Geraghty - Vikings

John Hand - Maudie

Nominees for Sound

Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan - The Farthest

Ronan Hill, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters - Game of Thrones

Karl Merren, Brendan Deasy - Into the Badlands

Marco Dolle, Steve Munro, Garret Farrell - Maudie

Nominees for VFX

Tim Chauncey - The Ash Lad, In the Hall of the Mountain King

Ian Benjamin Kenny & Enda O’Connor - The Farthest

Ed Bruce & Nicholas Murphy, Screenscene - Game of Thrones

Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop - The Lodgers

Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role: Drama

Richard Dormer - Rellik

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Brendan Gleeson - Mr Mercedes

Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders

Chris O’Dowd - Get Shorty

Nominees for Actress in a Lead Role: Drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Elaine Cassidy - Acceptable Risk

Denise Gough - Paula

Amy Huberman - Striking Out

Ruth Negga - Preacher

Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role: Drama

Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones

Moe Dunford - Vikings

Aidan Gillen - Game of Thrones

Owen McDonnell - Paula

Jason O’Mara - Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role: Drama

Angeline Ball - Acceptable Risk

Eva Birthistle - The Last Kingdom

Jessie Buckley - Taboo

Charlie Murphy - Peaky Blinders

Genevieve O’Reilly - Tin Star

Nominees for Director: Drama

David Caffrey - Peaky Blinders

Rob Quinn - Ackley Bridge

Steve Saint Leger - Vikings

Dearbhla Walsh - Fargo

Nominees for Writer: Drama

Ronan Bennett - Gunpowder

Malcolm Campbell - Ackley Bridge

Conor McPherson - Paula

Antoine Ó Flatharta - Grace Harte

- Digital desk