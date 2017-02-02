Matthew McConaughey: It's time for Hollywood to embrace Donald Trump

Matthew McConaughey says it’s time for Hollywood to “embrace and shake hands” with the fact that Donald Trump is president.

The Oscar winner appeared on The Andrew Marr Show, and said that Trump’s rise to power is “as divisive of an inauguration” as there has ever been.

When asked by the programme’s host if Hollywood’s elite should give Trump a break, Matthew replied: “They don’t have a choice now, he’s our president.”

Matthew McConaughey and Andrew Marr (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

He continued: “Even those that strongly disagree with his principles and things he’s said and done, no matter how much you disagreed along the way it’s time to think of how constructive you can be.

“He’s our president for the next four years, at least.”

In recent weeks, stars of the entertainment world have been vocal in their disagreement over Trump being chosen as the president and his policies, including his recent immigration ban.

One of the most defining moments was Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech as she accepted an award at the Golden Globes.

Matthew is promoting his new film, Gold, in which he plays a businessman who discovers the precious metal in the jungles of Indonesia.