Matt LeBlanc praised for 'salvaging' Top Gear as series ends

Back to Showbiz Home

Top Gear fans have credited presenter Matt LeBlanc with “saving” the show after the previous series was panned.

Viewers declared the BBC Two motoring programme to be “back on form” as the current series came to an end with a high-octane episode that saw the team dabbling in a spot of boat racing and Matt giving some nude ramblers a ride.

Top Gear (BBC)
Top Gear (BBC)

The previous run had been savaged on social media, with much of the criticism levelled at then host Chris Evans’ presenting style, and viewers had wondered whether Top Gear had many miles left in the tank.

But it seems having former Friends star Matt in the driving seat and Chris Harris and Rory Reid as co-hosts has helped the programme to win back fans.

The line-up change was the second in as many years.

Matt, 49, and radio presenter Chris took over when the series was rebooted following the departure of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

But Chris quit the show after one series following the plummeting ratings and poor reviews and the current team of Matt, Chris and Rory was announced.

Viewers are hoping the trio remain in pole position for the next series.

But although there was plenty of good will for Matt. Chris and Rory, presenter Eddie Jordan came in for some stick from viewers who suggested he was the weak link.

Another urged: “Stop using Eddie Jordan, he brings nothing to the party!”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Chris Evans (presenter), Chris Harris, Eddie Jordan, James May, Richard Hammond, Rory Reid, Top Gear, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz