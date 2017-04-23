Matt LeBlanc praised for 'salvaging' Top Gear as series ends

Top Gear fans have credited presenter Matt LeBlanc with “saving” the show after the previous series was panned.

Viewers declared the BBC Two motoring programme to be “back on form” as the current series came to an end with a high-octane episode that saw the team dabbling in a spot of boat racing and Matt giving some nude ramblers a ride.

Top Gear (BBC)

The previous run had been savaged on social media, with much of the criticism levelled at then host Chris Evans’ presenting style, and viewers had wondered whether Top Gear had many miles left in the tank.

But it seems having former Friends star Matt in the driving seat and Chris Harris and Rory Reid as co-hosts has helped the programme to win back fans.

Thank you for saving #topgear Mr @Matt_LeBlanc. This series never got stuck in 2nd gear. — Gavin Cooper (@GavinCooper84) April 23, 2017

Thank you very much for salvaging #TopGear @Matt_LeBlanc It's better than ever and it feels like you have always been there🤘 — Tom Darville (@tommarvel84) April 23, 2017

@BBC_TopGear brilliant series, loved it from start to end! Clarkson? May? Hammond? Who?? — jeanette stutely (@redstutely) April 23, 2017

Congrats @BBC a return to form for #topgear enjoyed this series. — Steve Winder (@steve_winder83) April 23, 2017

The line-up change was the second in as many years.

Matt, 49, and radio presenter Chris took over when the series was rebooted following the departure of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

But Chris quit the show after one series following the plummeting ratings and poor reviews and the current team of Matt, Chris and Rory was announced.

Viewers are hoping the trio remain in pole position for the next series.

@Matt_LeBlanc you've cracked it lads, great show, great series, come back soon #TopGear 👍 — Wal (@andrewwalsham76) April 23, 2017

@BBC_TopGear Okay - when are we getting the next season??? Keep these three together please, loved every episode of this season!! #TopGear — Graham Connors (@GrahamConnors) April 23, 2017

But although there was plenty of good will for Matt. Chris and Rory, presenter Eddie Jordan came in for some stick from viewers who suggested he was the weak link.

Apart from Eddie Jordan I am liking the team on #TopGear. — Heather (@penguin_lover71) April 23, 2017

Another urged: “Stop using Eddie Jordan, he brings nothing to the party!”