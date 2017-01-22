Matt Damon says he'll pitch clean water to Trump

Matt Damon has taken the cause of clean water to the Sundance Film Festival, where he said he’s hoping to pitch to Donald Trump on the issue.

The Hollywood star – co-founder of nonprofit Water.org – said clean water accessibility isn’t a partisan issue and demands “an all-hands-on-deck approach to solve this”.

The actor has publicaly supported Democrats, including Hillary Clinton.

Matt Damon (Ian West/PA)

When asked his response to the election, he demurred and said he hopes Trump will be open to backing clean water programmes like Water.org.

“Hopefully we’ll get our turn,” said the Bourne star.

Matt founded Water.org in 2009 with civil engineer Gary White. It uses micro-finance loans to bring hygienic connections to water and toilets to impoverished communities.

The actor also spoke about the issue at the Davos Forum last week.