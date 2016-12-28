MasterChef's John Torode treated in hospital after 'lucky escape' on St Stephen's Day

MasterChef judge John Torode was treated in hospital on St Stephen's Day after suffering a “lucky escape”, his partner has said.

Lisa Faulkner thanked the “lovely” medical staff at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London, for treating the 51-year-old celebrity chef.

Thank you so very much to the lovely docs and nurses yesterday #stmaryshospitalpaddington for looking after my @johntorodecooks who is very bruised but doing well! #luckyescape #blessed A photo posted by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:29am PST

The 44-year-old did not reveal the cause of John’s injuries when she posted a picture of him in a hospital bed and stated he “is very bruised but doing well”.