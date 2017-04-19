MasterChef viewers horrified at 'hipster idea' sweet potato chocolate mousse

MasterChef viewers were horrified when one of the cooks went “one hipster idea too far” and whipped up a chocolate mousse mixed with sweet potato.

Amateur chef Natalie and her fellow competitors decided to try something unusual in a bid to win over the judging panel on the BBC One show.

But the curious pudding fell flat both on the programme and online, where viewers were quite stirred up about the culinary controversy.

Chocolate mousse with sweet potato?!!!!! No. Just no. #MasterChefUK — Alison Keogh (@Alison_Keogh) April 19, 2017

#MasterChefUK Who puts sweet potato in a chocolate mousse? That's one hipster idea too far 😬 — Cate Tyrrell (@catetyrrell) April 19, 2017

Sweet potato chocolate mousse is not OK #MasterChefUK — Katie Perrott (@KatiePerrott1) April 19, 2017

Noooooooo! Not the sweet potato chocolate thing! #MasterChefUK



Noooo! — She Makes Pasta (@shemakespasta) April 19, 2017

Some viewers posted memes of people looking terrified to show their distaste at Natalie’s recipe.

The mousse was not the only dish that received some stick online, with chef Kenny’s panna cotta boring the audience at home.

Several said the dessert was simply made too frequently on the cooking series.

#MasterChefUK Please ban Panna Cotta & pasta in the final rounds both are so boring ! — katie (@K69atie) April 19, 2017

And one viewer even said the tasty treat should be barred altogether, pleading: “Please ban Panna Cotta & pasta in the final rounds both are so boring!”

Natalie was one of the contestants who made it through to the next round of the competition.

The faces of some pretty happy #MasterChefUK quarter-finalists. 👏 Congratulations Lorna, Fumbi and Natalie! pic.twitter.com/mpoSFmxRec — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) April 19, 2017

On Thursday night the final group of eight cooks will battle it out for a place in the quarter final.