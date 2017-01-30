Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut

Mary Tyler Moore has been laid to rest during a private ceremony at a Connecticut cemetery.

Around 50 people attended the actress’s funeral and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery on Sunday.

The gravesite was adorned with a statue of an angel and scores of flowers, including white orchids and roses.

Mary Tyler Moore (Rich Lee/PA)

A small number of fans gathered outside the front gate of the cemetery with signs saying, “I Love You” “Rest in Peace” and “Mary = Love!”

The Emmy-winning actress, best known for her TV sitcom roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

She won seven Emmy awards over the years and was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in Ordinary People.