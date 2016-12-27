Mark Hamill leads tributes to Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Carrie Fisher, who has passed away in hospital days after she had a heart attack.

The actress’s Star Wars co-stars were among the first to share their thoughts online for the 60-year-old actress, who became a star of the big screen and a renowned sex symbol when she appeared as Princess Leia in the 1977 sci-fi blockbuster.

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Carrie took ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. She had appeared to be stable in hospital in California following the episode.

But in a statement released on behalf of her daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Other celebrities to pay tribute include William Shatner, Stephen Fry and Mia Farrow.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. 💔💔XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2016

Joan Collins was also among those expressing their sorrow at the star’s passing.

My heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds on the death of Carrie her talented daughter. There have been too many deaths this year — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 27, 2016

Carrie also lent her voice to the cartoon series Family Guy, playing the part of Angela, the overbearing brewery boss of main character Peter Griffin.

The show’s creator, Seth MacFarlane, said: “Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.”