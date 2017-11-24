Mario Rosenstock brought the house down as Miriam on the Late Late
24/11/2017 - 22:00:13
Comedian and impersonator Mario Rosenstock was on the Late Late Show tonight, taking on the role of Miriam O'Callaghan.
And he/she was in fine form. The Miriam impression alone was enough to entertain the audience, but Rosenstock's Gerry Adams impression thrilled everyone.
It's @GiftGrubMario as Miriam doing her best Gerry Adams impression. We're not sure what's happening but we like it! 😂 #latelate pic.twitter.com/5xTh3CmPgv— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 24, 2017
Of course, the topic of the Irish Presidency and Michael D Higgins cropped up, with 'Miriam' giving her thoughts on the man in the Áras.
The first shots have been fired in the next presidential election! ☺️ @GiftGrubMario is on fire tonight! #latelate pic.twitter.com/memJcgxdFi— RTE One (@RTEOne) November 24, 2017
The people watching at home were also impressed.
Love @GiftGrubMario I do! :) #LateLateShow #latelate— Daithi O'Laoghaire (@1Cunionsandphey) November 24, 2017
Mario...genius. #genuinely #latelate— Allen A Cotter (@AllenACotter) November 24, 2017
Tonight's @RTELateLateShow - @GiftGrubMario is hilarious #latelate— Eva Ní Shúilleabháin (@Evanis) November 24, 2017
"Eoghan Murphy has been playing lego all year and he still hasn't fucking built anything." 😂#latelate pic.twitter.com/IyK6rhM1ay— Trí (@Triona_C) November 24, 2017
Mario does a better Miriam than Miriam does 😂 #LateLateShow #LateLate— Aine Mc Manus (@ainemm91) November 24, 2017
@GiftGrubMario is far too convincing as Miriam O’Callaghan! 😂 Will never look at her the same way again. 🙈Fantastic impressionist! 👍🏻 #latelate #mariorosenstock— Marella Shan (@MarellaShan) November 24, 2017
Although you can't please everyone.
#latelate If he was doing a show in my front room i still wouldn’t go— Dessie Curley (@DessieCurley1) November 24, 2017
Cringeworthy segment early tonight #latelate— Irish (@AgFeach) November 24, 2017
