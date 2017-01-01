Mariah Carey shrugs off her bungled New Year's Eve show

Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance in front of millions of fans.

The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her live performance on Saturday night in Times Square.

She even stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

Mariah Carey at the New Year’s Eve celebrations (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

She told the crowd: “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Mariah shrugged off the problems with a post on Twitter, saying “shit happens” and “Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

The diva headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revellers jammed in to greet the new year.

Her performance was broadcast as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on US network ABC.

Mariah Carey in Times Square (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties.
