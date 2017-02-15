Mariah Carey hits the hot tub as stars celebrate Valentine's Day

Mariah Carey doesn’t do things by halves and this year she celebrated Valentine’s Day in a hot tub with her younger beau and in a bath full of chocolate.

She shared this snap of her in the hot tub with dancer Bryan Tanaka, who has been by her side since her split from fiancee James Packer.

She also showed off these pictures of her bathing in balloons and Hershey’s Kisses.

A few days ago she shared this throwback snap of her in a bath of sweets and balloons and asked fans if she should do it again. She did not disappoint!

Meanwhile, David Beckham shared this lovely throwback photo with wife Victoria and posted the sweet caption: “Happy valentines not just to My wife but to the amazing family she has given me … 3 beautiful boys and an amazing little girl….”

Victoria also shared photos of the adorable card she received from their daughter Harper.

Lovebirds Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik flaunted their romance in this photo on Gigi’s Instagram.

But Zayn kept his thoughts of love to himself and instead unveiled his new Zaynmoji, which is not quite as romantic.

Try again next year Zayn.