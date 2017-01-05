Manchester By The Sea scoops four prizes at New York movie awards night
Stars have kicked off awards season with some excellent outfits as they hit the red carpet for the annual National Board of Review Gala.
The prestigious event in New York saw Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea voted best film of 2016 out of 250 releases.
Casey Affleck was named best actor for his leading role in the movie and rocked the long hair and beard look with a knitted tie to collect his award.
It was a successful evening for Manchester, with Kenneth himself picking up the award for best original screenplay and Lucas Hedges for best breakthrough male actor.
Amy Adams was named best actress for her role in the sci-fi space thriller Arrival and wore an elegantly gothic dress with sheer patterns to mark the ocassion.
Moonlight star Naomie Harris, who was recently awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list, was also named best supporting actress for her role in the film, while Barry Jenkins won best director.
Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal dazzled in a bold print dress and popping red lipstick.
Riley Keough, who starred in last year’s Lovesong and American Honey and is set to appear in six titles this year, also rocked the goth look with a chic corseted frock and dark lipstick.
Jeff Bridges looked effortlessly cool – as always – in navy blue as he picked up the award for best supporting actor in Hell or High Water.
Academy Award-winning star Octavia Spencer also oozed easy glamour in an all-black outfit as she walked the red carpet with Jack Reacher star, Aldis Hodge.
Greta Gerwig turned up the velvet volume with this gorgeous floor-length gown.
The full list of winners includes…
Best Film: Manchester by the Sea
Best Director: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress: Amy Adams, Arrival
Best Supporting Actor: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Best Supporting Actress: Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jay Cocks and Martin Scorsese, Silence
Best Animated Feature: Kubo and the Two Strings
Breakthrough Performance (Male): Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Breakthrough Performance (Female): Royalty Hightower, The Fits
Best Directorial Debut: Trey Edward Shults, Krisha
Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman
Best Documentary: O.J.: Made in America
Best Ensemble: Hidden Figures
Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Cameraperson
