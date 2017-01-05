Manchester By The Sea scoops four prizes at New York movie awards night

Stars have kicked off awards season with some excellent outfits as they hit the red carpet for the annual National Board of Review Gala.

The prestigious event in New York saw Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea voted best film of 2016 out of 250 releases.

Casey Affleck was named best actor for his leading role in the movie and rocked the long hair and beard look with a knitted tie to collect his award.

Casey Affleck (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

It was a successful evening for Manchester, with Kenneth himself picking up the award for best original screenplay and Lucas Hedges for best breakthrough male actor.

Kenneth Lonergan (left) and Lucas Hedges (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Amy Adams was named best actress for her role in the sci-fi space thriller Arrival and wore an elegantly gothic dress with sheer patterns to mark the ocassion.

Amy Adams (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Moonlight star Naomie Harris, who was recently awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list, was also named best supporting actress for her role in the film, while Barry Jenkins won best director.

Naomie Harris (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal dazzled in a bold print dress and popping red lipstick.

Maggie Gyllenhaal (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Riley Keough, who starred in last year’s Lovesong and American Honey and is set to appear in six titles this year, also rocked the goth look with a chic corseted frock and dark lipstick.

Riley Keough (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Jeff Bridges looked effortlessly cool – as always – in navy blue as he picked up the award for best supporting actor in Hell or High Water.

Jeff Bridges (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Academy Award-winning star Octavia Spencer also oozed easy glamour in an all-black outfit as she walked the red carpet with Jack Reacher star, Aldis Hodge.

Octavia Spender and Aldis Hodge (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

Greta Gerwig turned up the velvet volume with this gorgeous floor-length gown.

Greta Gerwig (Evan Agostini/PA)

The full list of winners includes…

Best Film: Manchester by the Sea

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress: Amy Adams, Arrival

Best Supporting Actor: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Best Supporting Actress: Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jay Cocks and Martin Scorsese, Silence

Best Animated Feature: Kubo and the Two Strings

Breakthrough Performance (Male): Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Breakthrough Performance (Female): Royalty Hightower, The Fits

Best Directorial Debut: Trey Edward Shults, Krisha

Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman

Best Documentary: O.J.: Made in America

Best Ensemble: Hidden Figures

Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Cameraperson