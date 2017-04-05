Man Down: Shia LaBeouf's film takes £7 at UK box office

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf’s new film took just £7 at the UK box office on its opening weekend, suggesting just one person went to watch it.

Man Down is being screened at just one venue in the country, the Reel Cinema in Burnley.

Figures from the British Film Institute (BFI) show the post-apocalyptic war thriller grossed a total of £7 between March 31 and April 2.

Shia LaBeouf in Man Down (Lionsgate Premiere/YouTube grab)

This suggests only one cinema-goer paid to see the film, based on the average price of a ticket at the Reel Cinema, although if the film had been released in London it would have made a marginally larger profit as tickets tend to cost a few pounds extra in the capital.

Man Down had its world premiere in September 2015 but was not shown in the United States until December 2016.

The film was simultaneously released in the UK on digital platforms, and its appearance in just one cinema is likely to have been done to secure reviews in the media.

Directed by Dito Montiel, Man Down also stars Gary Oldman and Kate Mara and tells the story of US Marine Gabriel Drummer (Shia) who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following a tour in Afghanistan.

Shia LaBeouf in Man Down (Lionsgate Premiere/YouTube grab)

He returns from the war and embarks on a search for his wife and son in his city which has been devastated, but it later emerges he was confused and his home is not actually ruined.

Shia’s more successful cinema releases include the Transformers franchise films, the first of which took £8.7 million at the UK box office in 2007, Holes, Lawless and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

It is not unusual for films to take below £100 at the UK box office on their first weekend in cinemas.

Press Association analysis of BFI data shows since the start of 2016 a total of 17 films have grossed below £100 on their opening weekend, with Man Down the lowest at £7.

Emma Watson (Yui Mok/PA)

The US science fiction horror movie Cell, starring John Cusack and Samuel L Jackson, took just £39 on its opening weekend in August 2016 but this was after it had already been released digitally.

Last year, Beauty And The Beast and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson’s film Colonia, also known as The Colony, made just £47 at the UK box office over its opening weekend.