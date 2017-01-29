Makers of Oscar-nominated Iranian film may be barred from US

Organisers of the Oscars have said it is “extremely troubling” that the makers of an Iranian film nominated for an Academy Award may be barred from entering the US.

The Salesman, from director Asghar Farhadi, is nominated for best foreign language film at next month’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

But the decision by US President Donald Trump to ban nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US has thrown into doubt whether the Iranian cast and crew can attend.

An Academy spokeswoman said: “As supporters of film-makers – and the human rights of all people – around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran, A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film, The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”

The Academy added that it celebrates film-making “which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences”.

Trump has indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

He said the move was to allow for “extreme vetting” and to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out” of the United States.

One of the stars of The Salesman, Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, said she will not attend the Oscars in protest against Trump’s immigration policies.

She wrote on Twitter: “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist.

“Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the Academy Awards 2017 in protest.”

Stars from the film industry also voiced anger at Trump’s immigration policies.

Film-maker Michael Moore wrote on Twitter: “To our Muslim neighbours in the world: I and tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote for this man.”

Actor and director Rob Reiner tweeted: “Along with liar, racist, misogynist, fool, infantile, sick, narcissist – with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless and evil to (Donald Trump’s) repertoire.”

Actress Kerry Washington said: “Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan. Don’t understand why?”