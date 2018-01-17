Maia Dunphy and Norah Casey favourites to be first out of Dancing with the Stars
As the first elimination looms on Dancing with the Stars, the pressure is on this week.
Last week, the women had their chance to impress the judges and the viewers.
Despite positive reviews, it appears that one of the ladies looks set to face the axe this week.
TV personality and writer Maia Dunphy and businesswoman Norah Casey are favourites to be voted off in this week’s show.
. @MaiaDunphy totally sold a challenging routine! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/lXYP8FmuF6— RTE One (@RTEOne) January 14, 2018
"Flowing & gorgeous", a great start for @NorahCasey & @CurtisPritchard! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/pAAR9hnTHB— RTE One (@RTEOne) January 14, 2018
BoyleSports currently have the two joint 11/4 favourites to be the first to bow out of the series.
Comedian Bernard O’Shea is also in trouble at 3/1.
Still battling it out as favourites for the Glitterball trophy are Erin McGregor, sister of Conor, and RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey as joint 3/1 favourites.
The pair are closely followed by former Cork camogie player Anna Geary and singer Jake Carter at 9/2 each.
Wrong Direction ... #NewBoyBand 🎉🙈😂— Jake Carter (@jakecartermusic) January 15, 2018
.@boshea5 @RM_Heffernan @MartyM_RTE @Tomas_OLeary @DWTSIRL pic.twitter.com/SQq7WonM4z
Who do you think will be the first to waltz out of the show this weekend?
