Madonna: 'Everything I do makes people feel uncomfortable'

Madonna has said she has “always felt oppressed”, partly because she has an unconventional lifestyle and dates younger men.

The Queen of Pop, 58, told Harper’s Bazaar magazine that she has faced criticism throughout her career, which she attributes to the fact she does things differently and is a woman.

Madonna, who has four children, including an adopted son and daughter, said: “I’ve always felt oppressed.

“I know a lot of people would go, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous for you to say that. You’re a successful white, wealthy pop star’, but I’ve had the s*** kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I’m female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life.

“I’ve created a very unconventional family.

“I have lovers who are three decades younger than me.

“This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.”

The star also opened up about her lengthy career, saying she doesn’t find it hard to stay motivated because “art keeps me alive”.

“I’ve obviously been devastated or heartbroken all my life, since my mother’s death,” she said.

“I’ve had so many challenges throughout my career, however successful people perceive me to be. The only way I’ve been able to survive the betrayal of lovers, family members, and society is to be able to create as an artist.”

The singer revealed she gets fed up with being asked why she keeps going in her career – as she doesn’t believe people ask the same question of men.

She said: “Does somebody ask Steven Spielberg why he’s still making movies? Hasn’t he had enough success? Hasn’t he made enough money? Hasn’t he made a name for himself?

“Did somebody go to Pablo Picasso and say, ‘Okay, you’re 80 years old. Haven’t you painted enough paintings?’ No.

“I’m so tired of that question. I just don’t understand it. I’ll stop doing everything that I do when I don’t want to do it anymore.

“I’ll stop when I run out of ideas. I’ll stop when you f****** kill me. How about that?”