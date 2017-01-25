Madonna applies to adopt two more children from Malawi

Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

The singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday, a government spokesman said.

Spokesman Mlenga Mvula said it is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order.

The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

Madonna adopted David Banda in 2008 and a year later adopted Mercy James.

In 2006, she founded the charity Raising Malawi to address the poverty and hardship endured by the southern African country’s orphans and vulnerable children.
