Made In Chelsea crew congratulate Binky Felstead on baby news

The cat is officially out of the bag and Binky’s MIC mates are finally allowed to publicly congratulate her on the news of her pregnancy.

But it seems that even the mum-to-be’s best friends didn’t get much more of a heads up.

As the news broke that the Made In Chelsea star is expecting a baby with her on screen, on-off, boyfriend JP (Josh Patterson), some of her nearest and dearest from the show couldn’t help spreading the word.

Stephanie Pratt shared a picture with familiar faces and soon to be honorary aunties Louise Thompson and Rosie Fortescue as they found out the news…

We can't wait to be aunties 💜💜💜 this will be the most loved baby in the world!! So happy 4 my @BinkyFelstead 🙌🏼💖👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/LWt6dkV73y — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) January 16, 2017

Co-star Alexander Mytton also made a social media salute to the expecting parents…

Mahhooooosive congrats to @BinkyFelstead and @Josh__JP on their news 👼🏼 — Alexander L Mytton (@AlexanderMytton) January 16, 2017

In fact, the entire show couldn’t conceal its excitement!

Congratulations @BinkyFelstead and @Josh__JP on your news! Everyone at MiC is so happy for you 👶🏻 #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/zb6gsX0a3v — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) January 15, 2017

And it wasn’t just the MIC team showing love.

Rival reality show The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs reached out to Binks (real name Alexandra Felstead, 26) to welcome her to the “mummy club”…

Congratulations @BinkyFelstead 👶🏻welcome to the mummy club 💞xxx — Amy Andrea Childs (@MissAmyChilds) January 15, 2017

MIC is about to get a whole lot more interesting!