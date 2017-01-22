Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson celebrate birthdays with their fellow contestants on The Jump

The Jump stars took some time out from training to enjoy a costume party in honour of competitors Josie Gibson and Lydia Bright.

Reality TV stars Josie and Lydia both celebrate their birthdays in January so held a joint fancy dress party.

Lydia Bright (Ian West/PA)

Their co-stars got into the spirit of things, with Emma Parker-Bowles digging out a banana outfit and Gareth Thomas attending as a blonde, hotpant-clad woman.

Both Josie and Lydia shared snaps from the bash online, and said it had been an amazing celebration.

Honestly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you to my Jump family for making mine and @josiegibson85 birthday party so special. Innsbruck didn't know what hit them. A photo posted by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:04am PST

Lydia wrote: “Honestly the luckiest girl in the world.

You don't have to be crazy to be my friend, I'll train you. Love these chicks #TheJump #Austria A photo posted by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:18am PST

“Thank you to my Jump family for making mine and @josiegibson85 birthday party so special. Innsbruck didn’t know what hit them.”