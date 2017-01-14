Lucasfilm confirms Carrie Fisher won't be digitally recreated in new Star Wars movies

Carrie Fisher’s likeness will not be digitally recreated to appear as General Leia in new Star Wars movies, the filmmakers have confirmed.

Lucasfilm denied rumours Fisher’s performance would be recreated for further instalments of the franchise, after it was reported the company was in negotiations with her estate.

Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA)

A statement on StarWars.com said: “We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumour circulating that we would like to address.

“We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

(Ian West/PA)

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend.

“We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.”

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill in Star Wars (AP/20th Century-Fox Film Corporation)

Carrie, 60, died on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Her mother, Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie Reynolds, died a day later at the age of 84.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (Vince Bucci AP/PA Images)

Carrie reprised her role as Leia in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens in 2015 and had finished shooting the next instalment in the saga, Episode VIII, which is due for UK release in December.

She had also been slated to appear in Episode IX, which is slated for release in 2019 and the writers are still deciding how to handle her death.

Speculation her performance would be recreated using special effects was fuelled by the brief digital appearance of Episode IV-era Princess Leia in spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The character Grand Moff Tarkin was also digitally recreated in the 2016 film. The actor Peter Cushing died in 1994.