Loyle Carner celebrates Brit nominations by taking his mother to the football

Rapper Loyle Carner celebrated his double Brit Award nominations by taking his mother to a football match.

The south London musician – who frequently references his mum, Jean, on his debut album – was shortlisted in the best British solo male and best breakthrough artist categories.

He wrote on Twitter: “Couldn’t make the nominations launch cos I promised I’d take my Mum to the footy. But big big love to the @BRITs.”

Although the Mercury Prize-nominated rapper is an avid Liverpool fan, he has previously revealed Jean is a Crystal Palace supporter.

A number of other nominated stars including frontrunners Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran also could not make the launch but shared their delight at being nominated on social media.

Commenting on his four nominations, Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all my Brit award nominations, and well done to all the other nominees. All very exciting, see you at the ceremony.”

Dua Lipa – who leads the field with five nods – posted on Twitter: “5 BRIT NOMINATIONS!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!”

Paloma Faith said she was “over the moon” with her best British female solo artist nomination in a video, while afrobeats rapper J Hus tweeted he was “gassed” with three nods.

Rag’N’Bone Man took a different tack, tweeting he was “rooting” for Liam Gallagher in the best British male artist prize for which they are both nominated.

Kate Tempest said of being shortlisted for best British female solo artist: “I am surprised and grateful in equal measure to tell you that I have been nominated for Best British Female at this year’s @BRITs.

“It’s been such a whirlwind – thank you to those who voted for me.”

The Brit Awards take place on February 21 at London’s O2 Arena.