Love Island viewers are not happy about who has been eliminated

Love Island viewers were left angry after Jonny Mitchell and Tyla Carr narrowly avoided elimination in a shock dumping on the reality show.

The couple avoided the axe in a surprise eviction that saw four contestants booted out of the villa.

It's 'adios' for our girls Danielle and Chyna 👋💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HyzJq3qOnS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2017

After the public voted for their favourite contestants, Chyna Ellis and Nathan Joseph were given the chop as the girl and boy with the fewest votes.

Then the most popular members of the group had to choose who else from the bottom three boys and girls to eliminate.

Marcel Somerville opted to give Danielle Sellers the elbow, while Montana Brown chose to give Craig Lawson the chop.

Nathan and Craig's Love Island journeys have come to an end... time for our lads to head back home! 😟 🛩#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VodjotbTuC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2017

But viewers were furious that Mitchell and Carr, who were both in the bottom three, kept their places in the villa.

One viewer wrote: “How are Jonny and Tyla both still in this!? Dead men walking,” while another said: “Jonny and Tyla have to go soon. Like tomorrow soon.”

How are Jonny and Tyla both still in this!? Dead men walking. #loveisland — TAY. (@Tay92_) July 4, 2017

Jonny and Tyla have to go soon. Like tomorrow soon. #loveisland — KLJ (@katejackson4) July 4, 2017

Another fan wrote: “Disappointed in Montana and Marcel. Should have dumped tyla and Jonny together”, as one more tweeted: “STOP. SAVING. JONNY. AND. TYLA.”

Disappointed in Montana and Marcel. Should have dumped tyla and Jonny together #LoveIsland — ruh-mel haw (@ramelhaugh) July 4, 2017

Love Island continues on ITV2.