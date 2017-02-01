Louise Minchin has to step out as she falls ill on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast viewers were left concerned for Louise Minchin when the presenter suddenly disappeared mid-broadcast.
She was presenting alongside Dan Walker when she became ill, and had to be quickly replaced by Sally Nugent.
A tweet from the BBC Breakfast account said Louise was “not feeling very well”.
Super-sub! @louiseminchin is not feeling very well so @sallynugent has joined @mrdanwalker on the sofa.— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 1, 2017
Worried viewers were quick to send get well messages to the presenter.
Many also congratulated Sally for doing such a good job at short notice.
@louiseminchin I blinked & you were gone.hope you're ok xxx— julie preston (@elmoljesfinjac) February 1, 2017
@louiseminchin hope it's nothing serious, get well soon— jimmylines69 (@jimmylines69) February 1, 2017
@mrdanwalker The mystery of the disappearing Louise Minchin.She was there at 7.20 but gone by 7.40 while breakfast prepared.Get well soon,L!— Nigel McDaniel (@nigelmcd11) February 1, 2017
@BBCBreakfast @louiseminchin @sallynugent @mrdanwalker i hope louise isnt seriously ill. Very concerned. Shes super.— L A Whitehead (@leetosh121226) February 1, 2017
@sallynugent Hi Sally.Well-you are fast becoming the saviour of @BBCBreakfast with standing in for Louise today! Well done you👏— James Allen (@runnermarathon1) February 1, 2017
Some joked that Dan’s rather lively pink and purple tie might have made Louise feel a bit queasy.
@BBCBreakfast @louiseminchin @sallynugent @mrdanwalker could have been dans tie turned your tummy— wendy gray (@wendygray47) February 1, 2017
Poor @louiseminchin @BBCBreakfast— Mockingbird (@mock_in) February 1, 2017
It's those ties that @mrdanwalker has been wearing!
Not sure if paracetamol will work!!!!! 🙈
Get well soon, Louise!
