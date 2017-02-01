Louise Minchin has to step out as she falls ill on BBC Breakfast

BBC Breakfast viewers were left concerned for Louise Minchin when the presenter suddenly disappeared mid-broadcast.

She was presenting alongside Dan Walker when she became ill, and had to be quickly replaced by Sally Nugent.

A tweet from the BBC Breakfast account said Louise was “not feeling very well”.

Worried viewers were quick to send get well messages to the presenter.

Many also congratulated Sally for doing such a good job at short notice.

Sally Nugent (Ian West/PA)

Some joked that Dan’s rather lively pink and purple tie might have made Louise feel a bit queasy.

Get well soon, Louise!
