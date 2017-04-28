Louis Walsh thinks Brendan O’Carroll should be in the Dáil

Louis Walsh joined Eoghan McDermott one 2FM yesterday for their ‘yearly interview’ and this year he opened up about XFactor, Shane Filan and his appearance one ‘All Round to Mrs Browns’.

The X Factor Judge continued to praise Brendan O’Carroll one his career and beleives that he should get into politics after “all this is finished”.

“Brendan is a genius. He’s brilliant,” he said.

“I think he should go into politics when it’s all over. I think he’d make a great politician, he’s very intelligent, he’s not just a funny man.

“He came from nothing, he’s a hard grafter. It’s an amazing Irish success story. He made it happen himself. He didn’t get anything here, then the BBC made him famous and now everybody in RTÉ wants to know him”

Listen to the full interview here: