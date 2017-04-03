Lorna Byrne appears on This Morning discussing guardian angels and sitting on God's lap

Following on from her appearance on The Late Late Show, Lorna Byrne was a guest on This Morning.

The author wrote Angels in My Hair in 2008, a memoir about her relationship with angels and spirits.

Lorna says she has seen angels since she was a baby and while talking to Phillip Schofield and Rylan Clark-Neal on the This Morning couch, Lorna told the pair about their guardian angels.

She described Phillip's as having a male appearence, "dressed in a purpley colour."

Picture: This Monring/YouTube

Rylan's guardian angel was pushing him forward and had its hands his shoulders.

While Rylan was accepting of Lorna's beliefs, Phillip was much more sceptical.

Discussing the fact that Lorna says she has been to heaven and sat on God's lap, Phillip was curious as to what she said in that moment.

"If you sat on God's lap, there was that...I think it was a mini bus full of people in America the other week, all killed in this crash coming back from some church meeting, wouldn't you sit on God's lap and say what are you doing?"

Lorna replied to say she had never asked God anything like that and said she would ask the question for Phillip.

You can watch the full interview below.