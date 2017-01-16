London tickets for musical Hamilton priced at £3,000 on re-sale sites

Tickets for the London run of hip-hop musical Hamilton are up for re-sale for as much as £3,000 just hours after they went on sale.

Priority seats for the show – which has been a smash hit in the US – became available on Monday, 10 months ahead of the production opening at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in November.

The tickets were priced between £32.50 and £200 but, despite measures to thwart touts, some had appeared on website Viagogo for thousands of pounds just hours later.

Show bosses have said on the Hamilton website that they are determined to combat “unauthorised profiteering by third party resellers and ticket touts and to protect patrons from having to pay highly-inflated prices”.

A paperless system was introduced so the card used for the purchase must be taken along by the theatregoer to be admitted to the performance.

The website also says that “the reselling of any Hamilton ticket is strictly forbidden. Any ticket offered for resale will be immediately cancelled”.

The show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and is based on the 2004 biography by Ron Chernow.

Victoria Palace Theatre (Matt Morton/PA)

After receiving huge critical acclaim on Broadway and in Chicago since its debut in 2015, the show is currently gearing up for a two-year tour across the US.

In less than two years, it has scooped a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy Award and 11 Tony Awards.

Representatives for the show and Viagogo have been contacted for comment.