Lizzy Caplan marries Tom Riley in Italy

Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan has married British actor Tom Riley.

The actress, who found fame as Janis Ian in the high school comedy, got engaged to Riley in May 2016 and the couple tied the knot in Italy.

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley (Ian West/PA)

Riley shared the news on Instagram, posting a black and white photo from their wedding which shows them sitting on the ground laughing.

This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife. A post shared by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

He captioned the shot: “This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife.”

The couple starred together in BBC series Ill Behaviour, penned by Peep Show co-creator Sam Bain.

All 3 episodes of Ill Behaviour are now available on BBC iPlayer. Based on a narcissistic Twitter search for #illbehaviour, people are LOVING it and SO WILL YOU – unless you hate good things, in which case I can’t help you. #chrisgeere #jessicaregan #lizzycaplan #andsomeguywhostillhasfrecklesinhisthirties A post shared by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

In July Riley paid an amusing tribute to his then-girlfriend, writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my forever mancrush Monday. A girl whose fake laugh game humbles and inspires me.

Happy Birthday to my forever mancrush Monday. A girl whose fake laugh game humbles and inspires me. She was truly miserable in this picture but you would NEVER KNOW and it’s that kind of ability to suppress emotion that will serve us well in our life together. #mcm A post shared by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

“She was truly miserable in this picture but you would NEVER KNOW and it’s that kind of ability to suppress emotion that will serve us well in our life together.”