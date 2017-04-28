Live at the Marquee add another stellar act to their bill

The real-life Jersey boy is coming to Cork!

Legendary singer Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have confirmed they will play this year’s Live At The Marquee in Cork on Thursday 6 July.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide and defined the sound of an era with classic hits like Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Bye Bye Baby (Baby Goodbye), Rag Doll, Big Girls Don't Cry, Working My Way Back To You and the disco classic December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night!).

Formed in New Jersey in 1955 by falsetto lead singer Frankie Valli, the group scored their first number one in the summer of 1962 with Sherry and became one of the few Stateside groups whose reign of hits was uninterrupted by The Beatles and the British Invasion.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Vocal Hall of Fame in 1999. More recently, the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group became the basis for the award-winning and globally successful musical Jersey Boys.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 4 May from all usual outlets.