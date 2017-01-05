Liv Tyler penned the sweetest birthday message to R.E.M's Michael Stipe

Actress Liv Tyler wished former R.E.M frontman, Michael Stipe, the happiest of birthdays in a long Instagram post, which also saw her calling him a ‘magical unicorn’.

Liv Tyler (Joel Ryan/AP/Press Association Images)

Liv, whose dad is Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, posted a black and white photograph of The One I Love singer, with a long caption that started: “I am so grateful to know you. To be your friend in this lifetime. If I ever had to be stranded on a deserted island with someone, I pick you !”

Michael celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday and Liv’s long birthday message also recalled the first time she was introduced to him.

She hailed the singer as being “brave, fun” and she added that he is: “A teacher. A thinker. A feeler.”

She wrote about being introduced to Michael by her mother, the famous singer and model Bebe Buell.

Michael Stipe of R.E.M (PA)

She recalled: “I remember so clearly the moment I saw you and your warm eyes smiled at me. I had no idea then that you would continue to be in my life.”

American rock band R.E.M were formed in 1980 and soared to success with hits such as Losing My Religion and Everybody Hurts.

The band announced in 2011 on their official website that they were parting ways amicably. They recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their hit album Out Of Time.

Liv and her fiance, David Gardner, welcomed their second child together, a little girl called Lula Rose, in July last year.