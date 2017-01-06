Little Mix match Destiny's Child with fourth week at the top

Little Mix have matched a record previously set by Destiny’s Child as their album Glory Days has scored its fourth week at number one, the Official Charts Company said.

The girl group, formed on The X Factor in 2011, last week saw their fourth record regain the top spot after previously falling down the charts and it has retained its position once again.

Little Mix (Matt Crossick/PA)

The only other girl group to achieve four weeks at the top of the charts with an album in this century was Beyonce Knowles-fronted US act Destiny’s Child in 2001 with their smash hit Survivor.

However, to beat the all-time chart record for a female band, Little Mix would have to smash the record set by the Spice Girls’ debut album Spice, which spent 15 weeks at number one in 1996 and 1997.

The Spice Girls (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Glory Days was also named one of the 10 biggest albums of 2016 and has shifted 434,000 copies.

Little Mix held off competition from Pete Tong’s Classic House – dance hits reworked in collaboration with the Heritage Orchestra – which is in number two after climbing from 24 last week.

Alfie Boe and Michael Ball’s joint album Together has slipped down from number two to three, Elvis Presley’s The Wonder of You is in fourth place and the Rolling Stones’ Blue and Lonesome is in fifth.

Following his death in December, George Michael’s hits album Ladies and Gentlemen – first released in 1998 – is at number 11, and Wham! album The Final has climbed nine places to number 31.

George Michael (Yui Mok/PA)

Over on the singles chart, Clean Bandit continue their reign over the charts as their hit Rockabye is the number one for the ninth week.

As well as achieving the Christmas number one spot for 2016, Clean Bandit’s track has now become only the 18th single to spend nine or more weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

Clean Bandit (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The top five is completed this week by Rag’n'Bone Man’s Human at number two, Zara Larsson’s I Would Like at number three, Little Mix’s Touch at number four and The Weeknd’s Starboy in fifth place.