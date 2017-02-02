Little Mix, Henry Cavill and Felicity Jones up for Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Girl group Little Mix, Superman star Henry Cavill and Star Wars actress Felicity Jones are among the British stars nominated at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The 2017 ceremony could see Shout Out To My Ex singers Little Mix win favourite global music star, while Henry finds himself in the favourite movie actor, butt-kicker and frenemies categories for his Superman role, and Felicity’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story performance has bagged her nominations for favourite movie actress, butt-kicker and #squad.

Little Mix could win (Yui Mok/PA)

Helena Bonham Carter and Idris Elba will go up against each other in the favourite villain category for their respective roles in Alice Through The Looking Glass and Star Trek Beyond.

Ruby Barnhill and Mark Rylance are nominated for best friends forever for their roles in The BFG, while Emily Blunt is also in the favourite frenemies category paired with co-star Charlize Theron for their parts in The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Henry is a popular nominee (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The #squad award is new this year and goes to an ensemble cast, with Brit actors James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Ben Hardy and Sophie Turner making up a large part of the X-Men: Apocalypse group of nominees.

For the music awards, Adele joins the nominees for favourite female and favourite song with Send My Love (To Your New Lover), and Calvin Harris is up for favourite DJ/EDM artist.

Felicity Jones has nominations (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Nominees from outside the UK include Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

The Nickelodeon 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards take place in the US on March 11 and will be shown in the UK on Nickelodeon on March 12 from 10am.