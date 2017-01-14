Little Mix among Brits 2017 performers

Little Mix, Emeli Sande and The 1975 are the first acts confirmed to perform at this year’s Brit Awards.

The musicians will take to the stage at the ceremony at The O2 in London on February 22.

Emeli will return to the show for the first time since scooping two Brits in 2013, when she won the British female solo artist prize, as well as the Mastercard British album of the year prize for Our Version Of Events.

Little Mix will perform (Yui Mok/PA)

The Scottish singer said: “So thrilled to be back at the Brits this year. Can’t wait to perform for you all!”

The 1975 will perform at the Brits for the first time, just months after they were shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Little Mix have already enjoyed a successful 2017, as their album Glory Days became the longest reigning number one for a girl group since the Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

Emeli Sande is also signed up (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jason Iley, Brits chairman, said: “Today we have confirmed three of the biggest artists to perform at the Brits. They have not only sold millions of records but they are incredible live artists renowned for their memorable performances. We are incredibly excited to welcome them to the Brits stage.”

The nominations for the ceremony will be announced later today with a live TV event.

The 1975 are going to the Brits (Ian West/PA)

Craig David, Christine And The Queens and Calum Scott, as well as Brits Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n'Bone Man, will all perform, while the contenders for categories including British single, British group and the Mastercard British album of the year will be revealed.

The Brits Are Coming will air on ITV at 6pm.