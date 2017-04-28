Lisa Faulkner delights fans as she make EastEnders debut

Lisa Faulkner made a return to acting in Thursday’s EastEnders and viewers welcomed her back on screen.

The former Holby City and Spooks star arrived in Albert Square as businesswoman Fi Browning whose job is to whip the Queen Vic team into shape.

Lisa made her EastEnders entrance (BBC)

She may only have had a few scenes so far, but her casting is already a popular one.

Since her last major acting role, Lisa has won Celebrity MasterChef and been working as a cook and recipe writer.

Someone else couldn’t resist a joke about Lisa’s gruesome Spooks exit which saw her head forced into boiling oil.

:: EastEnders continues on Friday on BBC One at 8pm.
