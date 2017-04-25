Line Of Duty creator disappointed over lack of recognition for show's stars

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has said he is disappointed that more of the show’s performances have not been recognised with awards.

The 2016 series of the gritty police drama has received just one Bafta nomination, for best supporting actor for Daniel Mays.

Jed told Radio Times: “I’m pretty philosophical about awards.

Thandie Newton stars in Line Of Duty (BBC)

“I’m disappointed that some of the great performances haven’t been recognised, although I’m thrilled about Daniel.

“But at the moment there are so many great dramas that it’s hard to narrow them down, whereas there are other years when you look at the nominations and think, ‘God, I wish I’d been nominated then, we’d have walked it’.”

He continued: “Also, I take the view that it’s just opinion. These things are decided by juries of however many people, who happen to be free at that time.

“I’ve never been so lacking in work that I’ve been able to go along and take part in a jury.

“People have their own tastes, and then there is the dynamic in the jury.”

The fourth series of the show starring Thandie Newton, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure is currently airing on BBC1, following its move from BBC2.

It has been a ratings winner, with consolidated ratings of 8.5 million for the episode that aired on Easter Sunday, the largest audience in the programme’s history.

Just one EP to go!! Sunday night’s won't be the same 😢😢😢 #LineofDuty concludes next Sunday 9pm @BBCOne Don’t miss it folks! pic.twitter.com/0ADwJD5jWX — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) April 23, 2017

Jed said higher ratings mean more to him than accolades.

“I’m much happier, frankly, with the cold hard facts of viewing figures than being carried along by people’s opinions,” he said.

He is hoping that the ratings will persuade the corporation to commission a sixth series in addition to the fifth already agreed.

Jed has previously said that if a sixth season is not agreed, he would ensure any loose ends are tied up in the programme’s fifth run.

He said: “We haven’t yet had that meeting with the BBC. But if there’s not another commission, I would have to approach series five as the last.”

