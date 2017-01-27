Lindsay Lohan returns to the Twittersphere with snap of visit to the Turkish president

Actress Lindsay Lohan has rejoined social media by posting a picture of her visit to the home of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife.

The photo signals the first time the star has used her refreshed Twitter and Instagram accounts, wiped of all previous posts.

In the picture she stands next to the pair as the president hugs Bana Alabed, a seven-year-old who recently gripped the world’s attention with her tweets from war-torn Aleppo.

Next to the picture, which shows the group flanked by Turkish flags, Lindsay wrote: “What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring.”

Her apparent meeting with the president is the latest in a series of online images and videos, showing Lindsay’s efforts to campaign for the support of refugees in the country.

Hours earlier, Bana posted a short video of herself meeting her “new friend” Lindsay.

look who I am with.... I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan https://t.co/AdAsjmiDBd — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

Bana’s most recent tweets were aimed directly at new US president Donald Trump, urging him to do more to protect Syrian children.

On Thursday she posted: