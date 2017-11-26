Limited number of extra tickets to be released for Ed Sheeran gigs

A limited number of extra tickets are set to be released for Ed Sheeran’s Cork and Dublin dates.

Fans who missed out first time around, could be able to avail of the added tickets after stage and production details in both Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Phoneix Park were confirmed.

The extra tickets for Sheeran’s six Irish dates in May of next year will be released this Thursday, November 30 at 9am.

Sheeran kicks off his 2018 European tour in Cork where his will be the first outdoor gig to be held at the revamped stadium.

Fans were left disappointed earlier this year when tickets for the Shape of You singer’s Irish dates sold out in minutes.

Many fans camped out at Ticketmaster venues overnight but were still unable to get their hands on tickets.