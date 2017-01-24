Lily Allen documents the Women's March with Rufus Wainwright cover

Lily Allen has released a cover of Rufus Wainwright’s Going To A Town alongside footage of London’s Women March protest.

The London march, which was held in unity with similar protests around the world against President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew an estimated 80,000 people.

Lily attended the march and also set up an anti-Trump playlist on Spotify last week which featured Green Day’s American Idiot.

In a video uploaded to YouTube she documented the protest alongside a cover of Rufus’ 2007 track.

Fans reacted with delight at her surprise release.

QUEEN OF LA POLITICA IS BACK https://t.co/hMLXfKo657 — John Lexus (@lexusinf) January 24, 2017

@lilyallen This gave me chills. Thanks for standing on the right side of history. https://t.co/SMlnqa3u0s via @YouTube — Matty Thornley (@ahazardoflove) January 24, 2017

@lilyallen Can't understand why this brought me 2 tears (prob angry ones).THANK U,THANK U! & thank u 2 all of our allies across the pond! — Jay Campbell (@JCampbellVA75) January 24, 2017

The singer is currently working with Mark Ronson on her fourth album – a follow-up to 2014′s Sheezus.