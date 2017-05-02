Liam Payne hopes son will follow in namesake Bear Grylls's footsteps

Liam Payne is hopeful his son will follow in the footsteps of his namesake Bear Grylls.

The former One Direction star appeared to confirm reports that he and the baby’s mother, Cheryl, had named their child Bear.

In a post on Twitter replying to a message of congratulations from the adventurer, Liam wrote: “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your (sic) a boss.”

@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017

The new parents reportedly decided the moniker suited their new arrival a few days after he was born on March 22.

The Sun said the baby had his father’s surname.

A source was quoted as saying: “Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

“They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding so they got to know him first. They didn’t have the name Bear before the birth. But they’d been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.”

The source said the couple are “truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together”.

Cheryl, 33, and Liam, 23, have been keeping a low profile since their first child was born.

Although shortly after he arrived they both shared a sweet image on social media showing the One Direction star cradling their baby.

Actresses Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone both have sons named Bear.